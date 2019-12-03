Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expects to play Sunday
Cook, who was forced out of Monday's 37-30 loss to the Seahawks with what is being described as a right shoulder injury, plans to play in Week 14, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'll definitely be ready to go Sunday," Cook said of this weekend's home game against the Lions.
Supporting that notion is that Cook indicated he could have returned to Monday's game, but was held out for "precautionary'" reasons, while Alexander Mattison filled in as the team's lead back. Despite Cook downplaying his injury, there's a decent chance it will impact his practice participation in advance of Sunday's contest.
