Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in Chicago
Cook carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards and a touchdown and added six catches on eight targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
The eight targets led the team, but the TD didn't come until late in the fourth quarter as the Vikings attempted a comeback -- until then, the Bears defense did a good job stifling Cook and shutting down Minnesota's offensive engine. The third-year back has scored in every game so far this season, and he'll have a good chance to extend that streak in Week 5 against the Giants.
