Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Fine to practice

Cook (chest) is practicing Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook was listed as a limited participant on the estimated injury report Thursday, though the Vikings didn't actually hold a practice. There doesn't seem to be much concern about the chest ailment impacting his availability for Monday's game in Seattle.

