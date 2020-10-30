Cook (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and "all signs point to him playing" in Sunday's game against the Packers, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings initially listed Cook without a game designation before updating their final injury report to mark the star running back as questionable. It sounds like he'd be 'probable' if that were still an option, but cautious fantasy managers may still want to check in on the situation when Minnesota releases its inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Cook should be fine to handle his usual workload.