Cook rushed 17 times for 95 yards and caught all four of his targets for another 95 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. He also lost a fumble.

Cook racked up 40 yards on his first carry but then had the ball stripped on the next play for his third lost fumble of the season and second in the last two games. On the next possession, Cook was stuffed on 4th and inches from his own 31. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime but used a full team effort to overcome the hefty deficit, with Cook contributing a 64-yard touchdown catch with the Vikings down eight and 2:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history with a field goal in overtime. Cook should continue to lead Minnesota's backfield in Week 16 against the Giants.