Cook carried the ball 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns and caught two of three targets for 63 yards and a TD in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Packers.

After missing Week 6's game with a groin strain, Cook was able to fully recover over the Vikings' bye and accounted for all the team's scoring in a win at Lambeau Field. His biggest play of the afternoon was the one that sealed the victory, as the running back took a screen pass from Kirk Cousins late in the third quarter and navigated through the Green Bay defense for a 50-yard score, Cook's fourth TD of the day. He now has 10 rushing touchdowns, and 11 TDs in total, through six games, and he figures to pad those numbers further in Week 9 against a Lions defense that just allowed three scores to Colts running backs, plus a short rushing TD by a tight end.