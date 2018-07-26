Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Full-go in camp
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo relayed that Cook (knee) will be able to work fully in training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 2017 second-rounder was off to a highly promising start last year before suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Oct. 1. The fact that Cook is already working fully is very encouraging, though it remains to be seen if his practice reps will be managed at all (in the form of scheduled rest) out of the gate. Assuming no setbacks, Cook -- who turns 23 next month -- is poised to reclaim his role as the Vikings' featured back, with Latavius Murray on hand in a support/complementary role. In such a context, Cook is firmly back on the fantasy radar, given the level of three-down capability that he possesses when healthy.
