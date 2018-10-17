Cook (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Although he's missed three of the Vikings' last four games due to a hamstring injury, Cook apparently was "close" to suiting up this past Sunday versus the Cardinals. Ultimately, the call to hold out Cook came down to a pregame warmup. With an uncapped practice under his belt, Cook seems to be past the issue and will now prepare in earnest for Sunday's matchup with the Jets' 17th-ranked run defense (108.7 yards per game).

