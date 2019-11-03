Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Garners 116 total yards in loss

Cook rushed 21 times for 71 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 45 yards in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Cook came into the contest with sky-high expectations due to the favorable matchup against a suspect Kansas City run defense, but he was mostly contained throughout the contest. The star running back had a long run of 12 yards, and fell short of the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third time in the last four games. Cook did encouragingly continue with his solid passing game role, as his four catches tied for the team lead and pushed his reception total over the last two contests to nine overall. Cook will look to boost his production back up in a Week 10 battle against the Cowboys in a Sunday night battle.