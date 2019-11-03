Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Garners 116 total yards in loss
Cook rushed 21 times for 71 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 45 yards in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Cook came into the contest with sky-high expectations due to the favorable matchup against a suspect Kansas City run defense, but he was mostly contained throughout the contest. The star running back had a long run of 12 yards, and fell short of the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third time in the last four games. Cook did encouragingly continue with his solid passing game role, as his four catches tied for the team lead and pushed his reception total over the last two contests to nine overall. Cook will look to boost his production back up in a Week 10 battle against the Cowboys in a Sunday night battle.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Compiles 171 total yards in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores two TDs vs. Lions•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in tough matchup•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 218 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in Chicago•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Monstrous showing in Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...