Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gearing up for Sunday

Cook (shoulder) said Tuesday, "I've been putting the time in and I feel good" after sitting out the last two games, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

The 24-year-old went through warmup drills prior to the Week 17 loss to the Bears, so it's not a major surprise he's still expressing optimism a couple days later. Cook will receive an official update Wednesday when the Vikings release their first injury report of the week, but for now their star running back appears on track to retake the field Sunday at New Orleans.