Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gearing up for Sunday
Cook (shoulder) said Tuesday, "I've been putting the time in and I feel good" after sitting out the last two games, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
The 24-year-old went through warmup drills prior to the Week 17 loss to the Bears, so it's not a major surprise he's still expressing optimism a couple days later. Cook will receive an official update Wednesday when the Vikings release their first injury report of the week, but for now their star running back appears on track to retake the field Sunday at New Orleans.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On track for playoff return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't play until wild-card round•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in walk-through session•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Officially out against Packers•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not spotted at practice Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.