Cook rushed 16 times for 40 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

His one miscue aside, Cook appeared to unequivocally answer any lingering doubts about the fitness of his surgically repaired knee. The second-year back was especially impressive through the air, showing solid chemistry with new quarterback Kirk Cousins. While he was less than efficient on the ground on a per-touch basis, Cook often ran with authority and showed excellent pre-injury burst. With his first taste of regular-season experience now behind him, Cook will look to build on his performance against the Packers in a key early-season divisional matchup next Sunday.