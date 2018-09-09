Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gets heavy workload in return
Cook rushed 16 times for 40 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
His one miscue aside, Cook appeared to unequivocally answer any lingering doubts about the fitness of his surgically repaired knee. The second-year back was especially impressive through the air, showing solid chemistry with new quarterback Kirk Cousins. While he was less than efficient on the ground on a per-touch basis, Cook often ran with authority and showed excellent pre-injury burst. With his first taste of regular-season experience now behind him, Cook will look to build on his performance against the Packers in a key early-season divisional matchup next Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't face limited snap count•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No set plan for Sunday's workload•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Back to normal•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes two carries in preseason debut•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Returning to action Friday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Inching closer to game action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...