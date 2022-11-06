Cook rushed 17 times for 47 yards and brought in two of six targets for nine yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Cook had a difficult time finding any running room against a stingy Commanders front, but he still found a way to make an impact via a nifty 12-yard scoring grab down the left sideline midway through the fourth quarter. The versatile back's rushing yardage total was his lowest since Week 2, but the receiving score was his first of the season and helped salvage the otherwise underwhelming fantasy day. Cook has another unenviable matchup on tap in Week 10, as the Vikings travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.