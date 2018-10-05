Cook (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official website reports.

Cook opened Friday's practice on a side field doing rehab work, but he said he got some reps later in the session and is now considered a game-time decision for Sunday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It's a tricky situation for anyone with interest in using Cook and/or backup running back Latavius Murray, considering the kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 ET and Minnesota simply hasn't been able to run the ball this season. What's more, the Vikings may try to limit Cook's touches even if he's cleared to play, especially after he suffered a setback during last Thursday's loss to the Rams. He was listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports this week.