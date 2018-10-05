Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Headed for game-time decision
Cook (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official website reports.
Cook opened Friday's practice on a side field doing rehab work, but he said he got some reps later in the session and is now considered a game-time decision for Sunday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It's a tricky situation for anyone with interest in using Cook and/or backup running back Latavius Murray, considering the kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 ET and Minnesota simply hasn't been able to run the ball this season. What's more, the Vikings may try to limit Cook's touches even if he's cleared to play, especially after he suffered a setback during last Thursday's loss to the Rams. He was listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...