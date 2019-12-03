Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Headed to locker room

Cook is headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Seahawks, Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reports.

Cook went straight back to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury, as the play resulted in a fumble recovered by the Seahawks. Look for more updates to come as they are made available. In the meantime, it will be Alexander Mattison taking over as the top back with Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone also active.