Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out again Thursday
Cook (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
What was initially called "cramping" after Sunday's tie with the Packers was confirmed as a hamstring injury by midweek, spurring back-to-back absences from practice. Cook was able to fit in some work on the side Thursday, so he may be gearing up for an appearance at Friday's session, Even if he's able to participate Friday, he seems destined for a questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. A hobbled Cook would allow Latavius Murray to take on a greater workload than his 7.5 touches per game this season.
