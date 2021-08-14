Cook won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
The Vikings have a list of 30 players who won't play, including Cook, QB Kirk Cousins and all the other usual suspects. Cook could be held out of the preseason even if other starters get playing time the next couple weeks, as he's sure to handle another huge workload once the games start to count.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Aiming to play all 17 games•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Set to miss Week 17•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited by game script in loss•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Rare success versus Bears•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Eclipses century mark in loss•