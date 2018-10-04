Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out of practice again
Cook (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
For the second consecutive day, Cook worked out on a side field, forecasting his eventual listing on the injury report, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. During media availability Thursday, coach Mike Zimmer told Tomasson that Cook will be "questionable" for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia. If Zimmer's prediction comes to pass, Cook will enter the weekend with a cloud hanging over his availability, as it did in the Vikings' Week 4 showdown with the Rams. In Cook's absence, the offense has been pass-happy, so his backup Latavius Murray won't necessarily benefit if the former is hindered or inactive yet again.
