Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Hoping for preseason appearance
Cook (knee) hopes to play in the preseason but isn't sure if the Vikings will let him, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Now 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, Cook has been a full participant early in training camp, with his workload including full-team contact drills. He's clearly on the right track for Week 1, but it won't come as any surprise if the Vikings opt for a cautious approach during the preseason. If sounds like Cook would play in the preseason opener if the decision were his alone to make.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...