Cook (knee) hopes to play in the preseason but isn't sure if the Vikings will let him, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Now 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, Cook has been a full participant early in training camp, with his workload including full-team contact drills. He's clearly on the right track for Week 1, but it won't come as any surprise if the Vikings opt for a cautious approach during the preseason. If sounds like Cook would play in the preseason opener if the decision were his alone to make.