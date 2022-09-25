site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-dalvin-cook-hurts-shoulder-in-week-3 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Hurts shoulder in Week 3
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cook won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions after suffering a shoulder injury.
Prior to exiting the contest, Cook carried 17 times for 96 yards and a TD. Next up for the team's carries should Cook miss time beyond Sunday's contest is Alexander Mattison.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read