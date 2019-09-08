Cook carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against Atlanta. He also added two receptions for nine yards.

Cook capped off a busy performance with rushing touchdowns of 19 and seven yards. The Vikings jumped out to a quick lead -- they led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime -- which afforded Cook 23 total touches even given that his day ended halfway through the final quarter. It was certainly an encouraging start to the season for Cook, as he is the clear leader of the backfield for a team that won't hesitate to pound the ball on the ground. He'll look to keep both his volume and efficiency intact going forward in Week 2 at Green Bay.