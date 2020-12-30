Due to an unexpected family emergency, Cook had to return to Miami and is slated to be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
We'll await official confirmation from the team, but at this stage it looks like the Vikings' Week 17 backfield will be led by some combo of Alexander Mattison (if he's cleared from a concussion), Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited by game script in loss•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Rare success versus Bears•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Piles up yardage on 38 touches•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: All systems go for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Reps capped in practice again•