Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Inactive Week 6
Cook (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Although Cook was expected to return, his hamstring didn't react well to a pregame warmup. As such, Latavius Murray should handle the bulk of the running back workload Sunday, though Mike Boone and Roc Thomas could also get in on the act.
