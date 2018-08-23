Cook (knee) has increased preparation for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Jon Krawczynski reports.

Coach Mike Zimmer, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and Cook himself have hinted that the running back would make an appearance before Week 1. Krawczynski's report is the closest thing there's been to any sort of confirmation, but it's difficult to know unless one of the trio declares Cook ready for game action. Assuming he logs snaps Friday, the next question would be Cook's workload at the start of the season. If he isn't ready for a workhorse role, Latavius Murray is around to pick up the slack in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories