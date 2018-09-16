Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Injures hamstring Sunday
Cook is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Green Bay due to a hamstring injury.
Cook got crunched on a tackle during overtime and remained on the ground for a spell before walking to the sideline under his own power. If he's unable to return, he'll finish the game with 90 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Latavius Murray will be the preferred running back option in Cook's stead.
