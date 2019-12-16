Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Injury severity unclear

Coach Mike Zimmer wasn't sure about the severity of Cook's shoulder injury in his post-game press conference after Sunday's victory over the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Zimmer did say that this injury is unrelated to the chest injury Cook has been dealing with recently. Expect further clarification on Cook's status once the Vikings get into their week of practice.

