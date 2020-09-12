Cook came to terms Saturday with the Vikings on a five-year, $63 million contract extension, which includes $28 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Cook signed to an extension, there's no longer any risk that he'll hold out this season. Cook now looks set to be the main running back in the Minnesota backfield for this season and beyond. With his contract situation resolved, Cook will turn his focus to the Vikings' season-opening matchup with Green Bay on Sunday. He had a career-high 154 rushing yards in his lone outing against the Packers in 2019, breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown in the Week 2 loss.