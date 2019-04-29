Cook will be joined by third-round pick Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield, Eric Smith of the team's official website reports.

The 2019 NFL Draft brought good news for Cook's fantasy value, as the Vikings used their first-round pick on center/guard Garrett Bradbury and then waited until No. 102 overall to draft a potential replacement for Latavius Murray (Saints). The team's shaky backup situation can be interpreted as a vote of confidence in Cook, who closed out last season with 520 scrimmage yards, 21 catches and three touchdowns in five December games. There may be some concern about the 221-pound Mattison stealing goal-line work, but Cook is locked in for heavy workloads if he can just stay healthy.