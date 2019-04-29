Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Joined by rookie Mattison
Cook will be joined by third-round pick Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield, Eric Smith of the team's official website reports.
The 2019 NFL Draft brought good news for Cook's fantasy value, as the Vikings used their first-round pick on center/guard Garrett Bradbury and then waited until No. 102 overall to draft a potential replacement for Latavius Murray (Saints). The team's shaky backup situation can be interpreted as a vote of confidence in Cook, who closed out last season with 520 scrimmage yards, 21 catches and three touchdowns in five December games. There may be some concern about the 221-pound Mattison stealing goal-line work, but Cook is locked in for heavy workloads if he can just stay healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...