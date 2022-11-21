Cook rushed 11 times for 72 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys.
It was a game to forget for the Vikings as a whole, who were blown out so badly that the starters were pulled in the fourth quarter. Cook was the only player to find success offensively with a healthy average of 6.5 yards per carry. The 27-year-old will boast a strong 156/799/6 rushing line into Thursday's holiday matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Races for 81-yard TD in OT win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gets receiving TD in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Racks up 141 total yards, TD in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Salvages day with long TD•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores twice in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Chips in 86 total yards•