Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Leaves field for practice
Cook (hamstring) warmed up with his teammates Friday but then left the practice field before the start of the sessions, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook did the same thing Thursday and was listed as a non-participant on the injury report. His status as a full participant Wednesday created some optimism, but it now appears the second-year back could be headed for another game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets at 1:00 PM ET. We'll have another update Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final injury report of the week.
