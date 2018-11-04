Cook (hamstring) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but appears likely to play, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Krammer's report essentially matches what Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com relayed Friday, with the Vikings likely to ease Cook back from a four-game absence with around 15 to 20 offensive snaps. Cook's return won't be confirmed until he completes pregame warmups without a setback, so expect another update on his status to come approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, when the Vikings release their inactive list. Latavius Murray is still expected to handle the bulk of the touches and snaps out of the backfield, but his fantasy ceiling would be lower if Cook is available for a handful of plays.