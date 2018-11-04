Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Likely to play Week 9
Cook (hamstring) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but appears likely to play, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Krammer's report essentially matches what Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com relayed Friday, with the Vikings likely to ease Cook back from a four-game absence with around 15 to 20 offensive snaps. Cook's return won't be confirmed until he completes pregame warmups without a setback, so expect another update on his status to come approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, when the Vikings release their inactive list. Latavius Murray is still expected to handle the bulk of the touches and snaps out of the backfield, but his fantasy ceiling would be lower if Cook is available for a handful of plays.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Could play 15-to-20 snaps if available•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Officially questionable•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scheduled for limited role•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Uncertain of return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in return Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...