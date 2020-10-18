Per Tom Pelissero on NFL Network, Cook (groin) has a "99.999 percent chance" to return for the Vikings' Week 8 game at Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Cook was knocked from Minnesota's Week 5 loss at Seattle with what was eventually termed an adductor strain, an injury that will sideline him Sunday against the Falcons. With the benefit of a Week 7 bye, there's hope Cook will be past the issue in time for a divisional showdown with the Packers. On the season, he's averaging 20.8 touches per game, most of which are expected to filter down to Alexander Mattison in the short term. Mike Boone, C.J. Ham and Ameer Abdullah also are candidates to see work out of the backfield during Cook's absence.