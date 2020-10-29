Cook (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Cook's limited activity matched his participation level from Wednesday, he appears to be trending toward returning from a one-game absence Sunday in Green Bay. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer already said he expects Cook to play against the Packers, so at this point, the bigger question appears to be not if the 25-year-old suits up this weekend, but whether he faces any restrictions with his workload. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said he doesn't think Cook will require a "pitch count" to manage the groin injury, though Kubiak noted that any decision on the extent of the running back's usage would come from position coach Kennedy Polamalu.