Cook rushed 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and secured both targets for 12 yards in the Vikings' 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

The Vikings were constantly in trail mode throughout the afternoon, and while the deficit wasn't always untenable, it was enough to eventually force the Vikings to go more pass heavy than ideal. Cook still churned out an efficient performance against yet another tough run defense after having averaged 5.1 yards per rush against the Buccaneers and Bears the previous two games. The third-year pro was also significantly outshined by Saints counterpart Alvin Kamara, who tied an NFL record with six touchdowns. Cook now boasts a career-high 1,557 rush yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on the season, marks he'll look to build on in Minnesota's regular-season finale against the vulnerable Lions in Week 17.