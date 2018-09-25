Cook (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Cook was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report after sitting out Minnesota's Week 3 loss to the Bills, but was able to log a limited practice during Tuesday's session. News surrounding the running back's recovery has been largely positive, but Cook is still questionable to suit up against the Rams on Thursday considering the quick turnaround this week. Cook's participation in the team's final practice on Wednesday should give a strong indication as to whether the second-year player will suit up for Week 4's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories