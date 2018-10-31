Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in return Wednesday
Cook (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
After focusing on rehabilitation of his left hamstring for the last two weeks, Cook was a participant in practice for the first time since Oct. 17. His presence indicates a return may be possible Sunday against the Lions, but his hamstring will have to avoid the flareups that have kept him on the sideline for four games in a row and five of the past six
