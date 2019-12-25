Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in walk-through session
Cook (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-though session.
Since the Vikings didn't hold a traditional practice on account of the Christmas Day holiday and the quick turnaround from a Monday night loss to the Packers, Cook's "limited" listing is merely an estimate for his activity. As such, it's difficult at this stage to gauge Cook's chances of playing Week 17 versus the Bears, though the fact that the Vikings are locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed in the playoffs could prompt the team to err on the side of caution and hold him out Sunday.
