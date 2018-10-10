Cook (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Prior to Sunday's eventual win at Philadelphia, Cook didn't do much work beyond rehabilitation of a lingering hamstring injury, leading to his second absence in a three-game span. He boosted his chances of an appearance this weekend with his workload Wednesday, which included taking handoffs from Kirk Cousins. Working with a member of the first-team offense certainly is a positive step, but his status should be monitored as the week progresses to ensure a return is plausible.

