Cook (hamstring) was limited to rehab work at Friday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear if Cook will be listed as a non-participant or a limited participant, but he's expected to get a 'questionable' designation either way, potentially coming down to a game-time decision again. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final injury report for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

