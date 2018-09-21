Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited to side work Friday
Cook (hamstring) worked off to the side during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Listed as 'DNP' the previous two days, Cook will be no better than a limited participant in the final practice before Sunday's game against the Bills. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final injury report.
