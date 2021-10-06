Cook (ankle) is practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Cook returned from a one-week absence to play 33 snaps (49 percent) in Sunday's 14-7 loss to Cleveland, but he managed just 44 yards on 11 touches and admitted Wednesday that his ankle still isn't 100 percent healthy, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While Cook plans to continue playing and expects his ankle will improve with time, the Vikings may continue to give Alexander Mattison some extra snaps this Sunday against the Lions.