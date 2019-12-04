Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited to start week

Cook was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Cook was forced out of Monday's loss to the Seahawks in the third quarter due to what was initially described as a right shoulder injury, but has now been designated as a chest issue. The star running back said Wednesday that he's confident he'll suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Lions, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and he noted that his ability to play through the injury will come down to pain tolerance. Early optimism surrounding Cook's situation is encouraging, but if he were ultimately limited or forced to miss any time, rookie third-round pick Alexander Mattison would stand to play an expanded role in the Vikings' backfield.

