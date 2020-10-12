Cook (undisclosed) went to the locker room after limping off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook limped off the field with what looked like a groin or quadriceps injury after hauling in a short throw from Kirk Cousins. He had 47 percent of the Vikings' offensive touches in the first half, in the form of 17 carries for 65 yards and a score, in addition to five catches for 24 yards (on five targets). Alexander Mattison will serve as the Vikings' top running back as long as Cook is off the field.