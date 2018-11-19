Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Logs career-high for snaps in dud
Cook played a career-high 59 snaps in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.
Cook managed just 12 yards on nine carries and lost two yards on three receptions, coughing up a fumble along the way to solidify his hideous performance. The dud outing does at least come with a dose of good news, as the second-year back held a 59-6 snap advantage over Latavius Murray. The huge gap in playing time suggests better days are ahead, starting with a Week 12 home game against Green Bay on Sunday. The Packers rank 20th in yards allowed per carry (4.6) and 26th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.1), with only six teams giving up more rushing touchdowns (10).
