Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Logs limited practice

Cook (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Vikings capped Cook's reps for a second straight day, but the running back remained optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday against the Lions, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Even if Cook ultimately gains clearance to suit up this weekend, the Vikings could choose to act conservatively with his workload, given his injury history along with the fact that Minnesota is a double-digit favorite in Week 14 while hosting a 3-8-1 Lions squad that's down to its third-string quarterback in David Blough.

