Coach John DeFilippo said Cook may play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Coach and I are going to talk about Dalvin in the next day or two.'' DeFilippo said Tuesday. "We're looking forward to possibly seeing him out there.''

Cook was held out for the first two week of the preseason, though he did go through warmups with his teammates prior to Saturday's loss to the Jaguars. He was cleared for contact work at the start of training camp and has now made it through four weeks of practice without any setbacks. The 23-year-old seems to be on track for Week 1 against San Francisco, but the Vikings' cautious handling of the situation is a hint that Latavius Murray could also have a big role in the backfield during the early portion of the season. Though not overly important, a brief appearance in Friday's preseason game would be comforting to anyone with an investment in Cook.