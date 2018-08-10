Cook (knee) may play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Previously, it was the running back himself that was "hopeful" of a preseason appearance, which was substantiated by coach Mike Zimmer, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Now, it appears Cook has a real shot to suit up a little more than 10 months removed from a torn left ACL. Even so, Cook is unlikely to see more than a series or two per game until the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories