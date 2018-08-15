Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if Cook (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite making it back for parts of the offseason program and the start of training camp, Cook is being managed carefully in the lead up to Week 1. Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune doesn't expect the running back to play in Saturday's game, and Cook has already acknowledged that he isn't sure if the Vikings will let him play at all this preseason. He still seems to be on track for Minnesota's regular-season opener against the 49ers on Sept. 9, at which point he'll be more than 11 months removed from last year's ACL tear.