Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Misses practice with hammy issue
Cook (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Removed from Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers in the fourth quarter, Cook said after the game that he was merely dealing with cramps. It's now clear he has an actual injury, though we don't have any details on the severity. A return to limited participation Thursday would put him on the right track to suit up for Sunday's favorable matchup against the Bills. Should Cook end up missing the contest, Latavius Murray would be well positioned for a large workload. Speaking after Wednesday's practice, Cook declined to provide any real detail, merely saying that he'll take a "day-by-day" approach, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
