Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Mitigates inefficiency with score

Cook carried the ball 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 14 win over the Lions. He also added two receptions for 13 yards.

For the third consecutive game, Cook failed to record a run of greater than nine yards. However, he ultimately came through with a decent statistical performance due to a three-yard touchdown run just prior to halftime. Though there was some concern over the Cook's health throughout the week, his 20 total touches suggest that he was feeling good enough to remain a focal point of the team's game plan. Unless there is a setback, that should remain the case for Week 15 against the Chargers.