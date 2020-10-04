Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, also corralling both of his targets for 16 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-23 win against Houston.

The reigning Pro Bowl back has been magnificent the past two weeks, combining for 345 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against AFC South foes Tennessee and Houston. Cook was still a top-shelf fantasy producer Weeks 1 and 2, though his value was much more touchdown-dependent during that span, as he combined for just 121 scrimmage yards in those two games with three total TDs. Upcoming next is a challenging matchup for Cook, as he faces a Seattle defense that entered Sunday allowing the second-longest total of RB rushing yardage on the season (126). That is, before the Seahawks held all Dolphins backs to 51 combined rushing yards during Week 4.